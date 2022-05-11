Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 981,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HZMMF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 2,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Horizonte Minerals shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 27th.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

