Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,432 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLI stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 435,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,301. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $101.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

