Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Earnings Results

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

HHC stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. 3,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,401. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $108.98.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

