Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Earnings Results

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.
HHC stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. 3,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,401. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $108.98.
Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
HHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.