Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

HWM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 414,544 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

