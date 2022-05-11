HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,723 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.62% of HUTCHMED worth $37,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 15,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

HCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

