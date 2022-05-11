Hyper Finance Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $12,961.65 and $12.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00558527 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,210.92 or 2.06635869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.41 or 0.07201468 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

