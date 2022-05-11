iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $87.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.06.

IAFNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

