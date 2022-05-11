IAA (NYSE:IAA) Issues Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. IAA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IAA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. 11,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IAA by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IAA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in IAA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IAA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.