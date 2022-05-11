IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Allen Holding Inc. NY

Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 6.7% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allen Holding Inc. NY owned approximately 0.45% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $49,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,972. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAC. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

