Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $464,854.80 and $1,823.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1,499.53 or 0.05224826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00564480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,909.48 or 2.08742897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,044.70 or 0.07124367 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

