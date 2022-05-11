Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.Ichor also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.94 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

ICHR traded down $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. 11,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,716. Ichor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $716.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ichor by 126.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ichor by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ichor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

