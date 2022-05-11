Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.64 million.Ichor also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.94 EPS.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,716. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $834.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ichor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

