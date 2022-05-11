ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,877 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000.

ICL Group stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,751. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.96.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1318 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

