ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 33.1% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 19.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.95. 448,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,499. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $204.80 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

