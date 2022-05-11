IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.63 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.
IDEX stock opened at $184.79 on Monday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.