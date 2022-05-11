Illuvium Market Capitalization Tops $229.55 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $229.55 million and $34.87 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $352.69 or 0.01141798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00530571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.39 or 1.88055251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.38 or 0.07301578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

