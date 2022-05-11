Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Insulet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Insulet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $21,654,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Insulet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD stock traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $186.40. 656,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,807. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.28 and a 200-day moving average of $261.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.71.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

