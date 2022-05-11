Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.12% of Coupa Software worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 368,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 392,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 112.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 173,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

