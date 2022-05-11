Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 1.04% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $72,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,636,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

