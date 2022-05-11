Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $39.10 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $8.84 on Tuesday, hitting $526.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,295. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

