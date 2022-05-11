Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fortis by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 127,497 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

FTS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 906,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,461. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

