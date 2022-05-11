Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after acquiring an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,363,000 after acquiring an additional 798,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $168.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,481. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average of $181.09. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.