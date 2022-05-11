Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,897,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after buying an additional 128,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after buying an additional 290,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,267,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after buying an additional 408,686 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 1,244,606 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,941,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after buying an additional 240,962 shares during the period.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 38.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

