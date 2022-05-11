Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.33 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 7,679,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

