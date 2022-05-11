Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $307,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 477 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Intuit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Intuit stock traded down $15.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.17. 2,562,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,399. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $354.52 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
