Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 25,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,563. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

