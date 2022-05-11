Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 60,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $19,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Allstate by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Allstate by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.59. 1,739,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,418. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.