Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 80,000 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 651,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.04. 1,473,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,568. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

