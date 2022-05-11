Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,243. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

