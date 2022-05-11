Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $3.99 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 6,017,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

