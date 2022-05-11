Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 709,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,617. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

