Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,778,000 after buying an additional 201,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 29,943,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,420,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

