ImmuCell (ICCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

Shares of ImmuCell stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 41,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $62.02 million, a P/E ratio of -800.20 and a beta of 0.66. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmuCell stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell Co. ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of ImmuCell worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell (Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

