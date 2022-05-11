Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,528 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Infinera worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Infinera stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.