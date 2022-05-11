InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.04

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 49341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 72.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

