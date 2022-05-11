Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 13%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) shares shot up 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. 114,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 771,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75.
Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)
See Also
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.