Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. 5,745,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $552.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 539,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

