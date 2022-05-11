Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ INZY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. 2,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,829. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.
Several research analysts have issued reports on INZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period.
About Inozyme Pharma (Get Rating)
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
