Insider Buying: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,267 shares in the company, valued at $488,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UIHC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 10,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $6.34.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.58). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -17.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 187.1% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,810,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 80,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 339,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 168,865 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

