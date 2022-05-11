Insider Selling: Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Insider Sells C$19,095.00 in Stock

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) insider Mercury Financing Corp. sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$19,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,894,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,039,580.

CVE:DAN opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$92.92 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.82.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

