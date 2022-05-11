Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. 773,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

