Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.84. 7,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Globe Life by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

