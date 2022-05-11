Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $40,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,417.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NNI traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $80.94. 64,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,216. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.19. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

