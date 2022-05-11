Insider Selling: TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Sells C$2,804,825.18 in Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

Shares of X opened at C$131.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. TMX Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on X shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.50.

TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.