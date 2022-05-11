Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 148,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $17,373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

