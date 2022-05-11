Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. 148,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,556. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

