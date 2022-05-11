Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.53 and last traded at $74.13. 1,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 98,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

