International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,125,000 after purchasing an additional 483,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,283,000 after purchasing an additional 447,358 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,418,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,697,000 after purchasing an additional 326,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 537,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after purchasing an additional 268,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

