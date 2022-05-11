Internet of People Market Capitalization Achieves $44,292.22 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00036435 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

