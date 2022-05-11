Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in April

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.54. 24,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

A number of research firms have commented on IKTSY. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($81.42) to GBX 6,236 ($76.88) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,157.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

